Mason Taylor's Insane Coincidence With Jets Explained
The New York Jets took the field for their second preseason game on Saturday night against the New York Giants.
The Jets and Giants faced off at MetLife Stadium. It wasn't the Jets' night with New York losing, 31-12. At the end of the day, the final score doesn't matter. It's a tuneup for the regular season and the Jets were able to do some things positively and also find holes on the roster that need to be worked on. That's the whole point of the preseason.
Since the game, a lot has been said about the passing offense. It wasn't great against the Giants and has a lot of work to do, but, again, that's the point of the preseason. No need for concern yet.
Jets rookie begins NY career with interesting piece of history
On the night, there were some things to be happy about. For example, rookie tight end Mason Taylor made his first preseason appearance. He didn't play in the Jets' preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers. Taylor dealt with an ankle injury earlier in camp but is back in the action. He didn't have a big game against Giants, but did get his first NFL experience under his belt. He had one catch on one target for four yards.
One thing that made the game even more wild was the fact that NFL insider Jordan Schultz shared that 15 years earlier Taylor attended his first game at MetLife Stadium to watch his dad and that the game then was Jets vs. Giants as well.
"Cool story: Jets TE Mason Taylor made his first NFL start last night at MetLife Stadium," Schultz said. "Exactly 15 years earlier — to the day (Aug. 16, 2010) — his dad Jason played in that very stadium. It was Mason’s first game there (watching his dad) and the first preseason game ever at MetLife. Even crazier? It was the same matchup: Jets vs Giants."
Taylor's dad, Jason Taylor, notably played one season with the Jets way back in 2010. The Hall of Famer was talked about a lot right after the Jets drafted the younger Taylor this offseason. New York has a potential star on their hands and although it wasn't a big debut, it was a step in the right direction and led to this tidbit of fun history.