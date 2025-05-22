Massive Jets Contract Extensions Called 'Next Domino To Fall'
The New York Jets have had quite an exciting offseason which has been headlined by the decision to cut Aaron Rodgers and replace him with 26-year-old Justin Fields.
The offseason isn't over yet, though, so the Jets still have time to make a few moves before the season begins.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently suggested the "next domino to fall" in the NFL would be the Jets and other teams signing their 2022 NFL Draft picks to contract extensions. For the Jets, this includes first round picks Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson, both of whom are likely looking for massive deals.
"Wilson, Olave, Atlanta Falcons wideout Drake London and Detroit Lions receiver Jameson Williams are among the young receivers from the 2022 class who could get new deals this offseason," Knox wrote. "Their respective teams could race to extend them too, given the next-man-up nature of contracts—whoever signs last is quite likely to be paid the most.
"And the 2022 class wasn't just strong at receiver. Lions pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson, Jets corner Sauce Gardner, Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton and Cowboys lineman Tyler Smith are among Pro Bowlers from the class who could demand market-leading contracts."
Wilson is the big name surrounding the Jets and contract extensions, but Gardner is just as important.
Both players are bound to land massive deals, so it'll be interesting to see if the Jets can re-sign both of them to a deal of their liking. In all likelihood, the Jets will only be able to afford one massive extension, but if they're willing to sacrifice in other areas, they could find a way to land both.
Either way, this should be next on the to do list for New York. It would be a great start to Darren Mougey's general manager career if he can get two contract extensions done with Wilson and Gardner.
More NFL: Jets Star Predicted to Sign Monumental 4-Year, $120 Million Contract