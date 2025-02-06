Former NFC GM Announces He's Joining Jets In Prominent Front Office Role
The New York Jets have made another front office addition -- and an interesting one at that.
On Thursday, longtime NFL executive Rick Spielman announced he had joined the Jets as a senior football advisor. Spielman, who was the Minnesota Vikings' top personnel executive from 2006 through 2021, broke the news during his "With the First Pick" podcast.
"Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey are the final decisionmakers," Spielman said, referring to the Jets' new coach and general manager, respectively. "I'm just there as their sounding board."
Spielman added: "Right now, my biggest project is trying to rebuild the football operation side of things. There's a lot of changes going on up there. I kind of feel honored and privileged that they called me to be part of it going forward."
Spielman, who also worked as the Miami Dolphins' general manager in 2004, insisted he doesn't mind taking a back seat to Mougey.
"I don't need to make the decisions; I don't want to make the decisions anymore," said Spielman, who was part of the 33rd Team's group that assisted the Jets in finding a new head coach and GM. "I really don't. I had my day in the sun -- the good and the bad. What I enjoy the most is sharing experiences."
The hiring of Spielman represents yet another front office move in what's been a busy week for the Jets, who fired two staffers and hired a former Denver Broncos scout.
