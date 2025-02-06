Jets Predicted To Land Elite Offensive Line Prospect In New NFL Mock Draft
The New York Jets could go in myriad directions with the seventh-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They have significant needs on both sides of the ball.
However, a new mock draft from Pro Football & Sports Network has the Jets using their first draft pick to select one of this year's top offensive line prospects: LSU tackle Will Campbell.
"Aaron Glenn and the Jets have a decision to make with Aaron Rodgers and the future of the team’s quarterback position," PFSN's Marco Enriquez wrote in a mock draft published Thursday. "The options remain limited, but if Glenn learned anything from this time with the Lions, he knows how important building the trenches is to the success of a team.
"Will Campbell shows strong blocking fundamentals and balanced footwork. His pass protection is generally sound, but he needs to continue refining his lateral quickness and technique to counter faster, more agile defenders. He is a candidate to move inside if a team has concerns about his length. Campbell would help round out what is already one of the more promising young offensive lines in the NFL. "
Experts are split on whether Campbell will be a tackle or guard in the pros. The Jets could use help at both spots, so they could draft Campbell based on talent alone and figure out his position later.
Regardless, this is a pivotal offseason for New York as it enters a new era of management.
