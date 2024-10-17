Miami Dolphins Named Suitor for Breakout New York Jets Youngster
The New York Jets turned to Jamien Sherwood when C.J. Mosley was dealing with an injury, but it remains uncertain what the team plans to do with him now returning.
The expectation is for Mosley to be the starter, while Sherwood will back him up and play snaps throughout the game.
The 25-year-old has performed well for the team, adding a significant boost to the Jets defense. Already a unit considered one of the best in the National Football League, losing Mosley was a tough blow for them.
However, Sherwood, who appeared in 17 games in 2023, has started in four of the five games he's played in 2024. He has one pass deflection, 40 tackles, and three tackles for a loss.
He looks like an up-and-coming player for New York and somebody they could turn to when needed.
He hits free agency in the offseason, and with many other decisions the Jets have to make with some of their young players, he could be one of the few left without a contract.
If that plays out, Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department named him a fit for the Miami Dolphins.
"Anthony Walker Jr. and David Long Jr. are both set to be free agents this offseason. Long should potentially be brought back because he is playing well, but the Dolphins could bring in a younger third linebacker than Walker. Jamien Sherwood is doing good things with the Jets. The emerging linebacker will be 25 years old when he hits the market next season. If the Jets aren't interested in giving him a market contract, then the Dolphins should be looking to sign him away from their division rival."
The Dolphins have been better than New York over the past couple of seasons, but they've been a comparable team for much of the past decade.
Neither team has found much success, but with them improving, there's a chance that Miami and the Jets could be battling for the division in the foreseeable future.
When healthy, the Dolphins have had one of the better offenses in the league. While they've struggled on that side of the football due to Tua Tagovailoa's injury, their defense still seems to be their biggest question moving forward.
While Miami's defense has improved, adding Sherwood would give them another high-end player on that side of the football.
It might not seem like a big deal, but if the Florida native were to return home, he could help the Dolphins and directly affect New York.