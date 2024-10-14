Pair of New York Jets Defensive Stars Active for Buffalo Bills Game
The New York Jets announced on Monday the activation of defensive tackle Leki Fotu from injured reserve and that linebacker C.J. Mosley was active for Monday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.
The move was just one of several transactions the Jets (2-3) made before the game, including setting their inactives for the contest.
Mosley, who suffered a toe injury in Week 2 and has missed the last three games, was a limited participant in Saturday’s workout and was designated as questionable.
Jamien Sherwood has started in his place and it’s not clear if Mosley will start or come off the bench.
Getting Fotu on the field is a significant addition to the defense, which will still be under the coordinator of Jeff Ulbrich, even as he moves into the role of interim head coach.
The 26-year-old Fotu played four seasons for the Arizona Cardinals after he was selected in the fourth round out of Utah, where he was a two-time all-Pac-12 first-team selection.
New York signed him to a one-year, $2.5 million deal in the offseason, that could be worth up to $4 million with incentives. But he suffered a hamstring injury during the ramp-up to the season and was placed on injured reserve on Aug. 27.
The Jets opened Fotu’s window to prepare for the season two weeks ago and he was a full participant in practice all week.
To make room for Fotu the Jets released defensive tackle Jalyn Holmes. He began the season on the practice squad before he was signed to the active roster when the team placed Jermaine Johnson on injured reserve in Week 3.
New York also elevated safety Jalen Mills and tight end Anthony Firkser from the practice squad to the active roster.
The Jets declared cornerback Michael Carter II out for the game on Saturday due to an injury and is inactive for the game. Carter injured his hamstring before last Sunday’s game and Ulbrich said that injury ended up turning into a back injury. Carter did not practice all week and it’s not clear how long he will be out of the lineup.
The rest of the Jets’ inactives included offensive lineman Carter Warren, offensive lineman Max Mitchell, running back Israel Abanikanda, edge rusher Braiden McGregor and cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse.
That means right tackle Morgan Moses, who has missed the last two games with a knee injury, is available for the game.
The Bills had already declared defensive tackle Ed Oliver (hamstring) out for the game and he is inactive. The rest of the inactives are include running back James Cook (toe), safety Mike Edwards, linebacker Joe Andreessen, linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio and offensive lineman Will Clapp.
Cook is missing the first game of his three-year NFL career.