Micah Parsons Trade? Jets Urged To Avoid Disgruntled Superstar
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons officially requested a trade from the Cowboys. This request sparked rumors all around the league, leading many people to believe the Cowboys would be forced to trade him.
The New York Jets are seemingly one of the top teams in the Parsons sweepstakes because they could use his services on the defensive side of the ball. They also have the draft capital and young players to get a deal done with the Cowboys.
Craig Moffett of Jets Wire recently urged the Jets to avoid a potential blockbuster deal for Parsons despite the glaring need at edge rusher.
"Of course acquiring a player like Parsons will make your defense much better than it already was. But there are a few reasons why the Jets should probably pass on this trade," Moffett wrote. "However, you're robbing Peter to pay Paul with this move and while Johnson is not on the level of Micah Parsons, the Jets don’t necessarily lose much sticking with JJ and pairing him with McDonald. They also have to keep on the back burner a potential contract extension for Justin Fields if he turns out to be the franchise quarterback they've desperately needed."
Parsons is the kind of player that the Jets would dream about acquiring. If it costs them Breece Hall, Jermain Johnson, and some draft capital, it wouldn't be a bad deal to pull off.
At the end of the day, it's one of the best defensive players in football that we're talking about. If he's available, the Jets need to take a shot. They can figure out the other details after they acquire Parsons, but adding such a dominant force to this defense would make the Jets potential playoff contenders.
