More New York Jets Players Face Potential Time on Injured Reserve
The New York Jets placed offensive lineman Xavier Newman to injured reserve earlier this week after he suffered a neck injury.
He may have company soon.
On Friday, the Jets (2-5) declared three players out for Sunday’s game with the New England Patriots (1-6) — offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle), safety Ashtyn Davis (concussion) and defensive tackle Leki Fotu (knee).
Worse, Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said that all three are candidates for injured reserve, reported SNY.
That’s a concerning development, especially when it comes to Vera-Tucker, who is the starter at right guard. He left Sunday’s game with Pittsburgh in the first half with the ankle injury and was replaced by Newman, who suffered his neck injury in the third quarter.
Based on the Jets’ unofficial depth chart, Jake Hanson — who came into the game for Newman — would start at right guard. Newman is also listed as the backup at left guard and center for John Simpson and Joe Tippman, respectively.
Putting a player on injured reserve means losing that player for at least four weeks. The trade-off is you get a roster spot to activate a player from the practice squad or to sign a free agent.
That would be useful to the Jets for Sunday’s game because they need a spot to activate edge rusher Haason Reddick from the exempt list so he can make his season debut. New York put Reddick on the exempt list after the regular season began due to his holdout. He ended that holdout on Monday.
With Newman already on IR, placing Vera-Tucker on IR means that Hanson would likely be the starter for the foreseeable future, depending on the severity of their respective injuries.
The Jets also put offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer on IR before the season opener.
Losing Davis to IR would hurt the Jets’ depth at the safety position because Chuck Clark is already on IR with an ankle injury. Davis moved into the lineup because of Clark’s injury. The Jets moved Clark to IR after the Buffalo game, so he has to miss at least three more games.
Fotu started the season on the IR with a hamstring injury and missed the first four games before New York activated his practice window. He returned for the Buffalo game but suffered a new injury against Pittsburgh.
Other players on the IR include linebacker Zaire Barnes, defensive lineman Jermaine Johnson, wide receiver Malik Taylor and tight end Kenny Yeboah, who could play on Sunday if the Jets activated him from the IR. He started his practice window this week.