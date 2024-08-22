National Pundit Analyzes Key Variable to Jets' Success During Camp Visit
The national senior writer highlighted an item that is arguably as important as the offensive line that many have been gushing over.
Sports Illustrated colleague Albert Breer stopped in Florham Park during his annual summertime NFL training camp tour and subsequently shared his New York Jets' takeaways in a neatly-constructed column.
Naturally, Breer kicked it off featuring the Jets' reconstructed offensive line, which upgraded starters at three positions, including left tackle where eight-time Pro Bowl selection Tyron Smith now resides. As important as it is to protect future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers and keep him upright, what good is it if there aren't capable receivers to get open and make catches?
From Jets Training Camp Takeaways:
"One thing that still needs to be sorted out is receiver roles beyond Garrett Wilson, and in that regard Allen Lazard’s made some waves this summer. He battled knee and shoulder injuries last year, and that pushed his career, at 28 years old, to a bit of crossroads. He’s responded with a real sense of urgency, grinding away with receivers coach Shawn Jefferson, almost as if to prove he’s a lot more than just Rodgers’s buddy from Green Bay. Even better, he’s been like a coach in the room for the younger receivers, given his experience from his time with the Packers. So he’s squarely in the mix with rookie Malachi Corley a rugged run-after-catch guy who’ll make some splash plays, and veteran Mike Williams, who is getting healthy again." — Albert Breer
When it comes to the receiving corps, there's good news on three fronts and it's starts with the WR1. Wilson has looked nothing short of brilliant throughout open training camp practices and he continued his success in Wednesday's joint session against the New York Giants.
"The most important leadership at times is leading by example, so I'm really proud of Garrett in that respect," said Rodgers on Tuesday.
The next piece of good WR news is the fact that free-agent addition Mike Williams appears on schedule in his ACL recovery and will likely be available for the season opener.
"I'm good [physically]," said Williams on August 19. "Now, it's just getting repetition, getting reps in."
While Williams was on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, veteran Allen Lazard took advantage of any extra opportunities as he attempts to recover from his disappointing 2023 campaign. With Rodgers again throwing the passes, Lazard seems to have rediscovered the ability he showed as the Green Bay Packers' top target.
"I love Allen. Allen and I are close friends. I think it was a tough year for a lot of us last year. I give him a lot of credit for the attitude he's kind of brought back," said Rodgers. "With Mike not being able to practice just yet, I just liked Allen's approach, and I feel like he's kind of doing some of the grindy things that he did that made him really successful in Green Bay."