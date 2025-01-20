Esteemed Lions Coordinator Reportedly Has Sights Set On Becoming Jets Head Coach
With decision time close at hand, at least one report has predicted that Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is about to become the next head coach of the New York Jets.
Reportedly, Glenn’s landing spot will be known by the end of this week, whether he ends up with New York or another franchise.
The New Orleans Saints are pursuing Glenn aggressively, so there’s no guarantee that he’ll end up with the Jets.
But Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton wrote on Monday that — given reports that Glenn’s first choice is the Jets — he’ll likely be the guy sworn in as New York’s next leader.
“Glenn reportedly has his sights set on the Jets' head coaching job,” Moton said on Monday.
“According to Brian Costello of the New York Post, via Justin Tasch, the 52-year-old has "told people the Jets are his first choice if he were to be offered a head coaching position."
Moton also believes Glenn is the correct first choice from the Jets’ perspective, based on Glenn’s defensive background.
“Glenn coached defensive backs for seven years with the Cleveland Browns (2014-15) and New Orleans Saints (2016-2020) before he became the defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions in 2021.”
“Over four years, Glenn's defensive units improved, from 31st in scoring in 2021 to seventh this past season. Despite several key injuries, the Lions ranked fifth in rushing yards allowed, gave up the second-fewest touchdown passes and finished fourth in pressure rate (26.2 percent).”
“Because of the uncertainty around Aaron Rodgers' future, the Jets defense may be much stronger than the offensive unit for the foreseeable future.”
“If that's the case, the Jets should go with someone who led one of the league's stingiest defenses despite losing key starters.”
It’s not hard to imagine a guy like Glenn motivating and squeezing every ounce of value out of guys like Sauce Gardner, Quinnen Williams, and Jermaine Johnson, the latter of whom recently retweeted a post on X calling for the Jets to hire Glenn.
Glenn was scheduled for a second interview with the Jets on Monday.
How soon will a decision arrive? He’s also scheduled to meet with the Saints, and New York fans are already joking that the Jets shouldn’t let Glenn leave the building once his interview with Gang Green’s brass concludes.
