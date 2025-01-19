Jets' No. 1 Candidate Will Land NFL Head Coach Job 'Later This Week'
A timeline has been established for the New York Jets’ top head coach candidate to land a job, and it’s in days, not weeks.
On Sunday afternoon, Forbes' Evan Sidery reported that Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is expected to become a head coach in the National Football League within the week.
“Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is expected to land a head coach job later this week, per (ESPN’s Adam Schefter),” Sidery said.
“Glenn will be under serious consideration with the (Jacksonville) Jaguars, Jets, (Las Vegas) Raiders, and (New Orleans) Saints.”
“Detroit will now lose both of their coordinators in the same offseason.”
Per another post from Sidery earlier on Sunday, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is joining Glenn on the way out of Detroit.
“Ben Johnson will officially be leaving the Lions to become a head coach, per (Shefter),” Sidery said.
“Johnson will schedule final interviews with the (Chicago) Bears, Jaguars and Raiders before making a decision later this week.”
The Jets apparently aren’t considering Johnson to be their next head coach; meanwhile, Glenn is reportedly New York’s top choice.
However, the New Orleans Saints are also heavily invested in Glenn as a candidate, so there’s no guarantee that Glenn will end up in green.
Jets and Saints fans alike will be refreshing their Sidery and Schefter feeds like crazy over the next few days.
Meanwhile, the NFL playoffs carry on, and New York’s fan base continues to clutch dearly to memories from 2010, the last time the Jets competed in a playoff game.
Will Glenn be the guy to march New York back to the postseason? Time will tell.
