New York Jets Should Pounce After Patriots Surprise Release
Do the New York Jets have one more move up their sleeve before they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 7th?
There is some serious talent still out there on the open market. Right now, the most obvious area that the Jets could use a boost is at wide receiver. That's easier said than done, though. There aren't too many guys out there in free agency that could move the needle. Right now, guys like Tyler Boyd, Jamison Crowder, and Nelson Agholor are out there. If the Jets are going to add another piece, the trade market would be better than free agency.
But, there are other position groups out there right now with talent available. For example, at safety. Over the last few years, safety has given the Jets some hiccups, although it's trending in a better direction right now. Andre Cisco came to town in free agency this offseason and rookie Malachi Moore looks like he can make an impact right away along with Tony Adams.
Should the Jets add another safety?
New York doesn't need to make a move right now as much as it did at the beginning of the offseason, but one guy out there who could be worth a look at least is former New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns safety Jabrill Peppers. He spent the last three years in New England and was a surprise cut this past weekend.
Peppers was a starter last year in New England. He only was able to play in six games in 2024, but the Jets did get a look at him in September when he had four tackles in New York's 24-3 win. The Jets have seen a lot of Peppers over the last three seasons and he's a player that makes an impact on the game.
He took to social media with a response to his release.
"Going on 9 years in this league. I’ve had 7 HCs & 6 DCs lol There is no scheme you can place me in where I won’t find a way to be effective," Peppers said.
If there was a guy to take a chance on right now in free agency, it certainly wouldn't hurt to bring the 29-year-old former first-round pick to town.
