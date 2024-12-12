New York Jets Star Aaron Rodgers Believes There May Be ‘Curse’ on Team
The New York Jets have dealt with many tough times over the past decade. Even for much of the organization's existence, things have hardly ever been easy for the Jets.
It's unfortunate that fans have to deal with these things, but Gang Green fans are some of the most passionate fans in sports and will follow their team no matter what.
Many fans have always joked that there's a curse on the franchise. While it sounds crazy, and of course, that isn't a thing, it isn't the wildest suggestion by fans.
Even Garrett Wilson thinks something is wrong, saying they have a "gene" or something, perhaps hinting at the losses this team somehow deals with week in and week out.
“When you’re up in the fourth quarter, all of a sudden it starts to feel like you have a losing problem,” the wide receiver said, according to Dennis Waszak Jr. of the Associated Press. “You have a gene or some (thing).”
Wilson's comments aren't ideal, but he isn't wrong for saying it. Just look at what New York has dealt with.
It feels like no other team in the league has to endure the pain Jets fans do.
But to make matters worse, Aaron Rodgers came out on Wednesday and said there must be some curse on the franchise.
“I mean, it might be something like that,” the quarterback said of Wilson’s theory. “It might be some sort of curse we’ve got to snap as well.”
When Rodgers was added to New York's roster, the hope was for this franchise to finally succeed. Since then, Rodgers has torn his Achilles, and the team is 3-10 with him after getting healthy in 2024.
There's a lot that has to change for the Jets. However, until anyone sees them playing the football all of their fans want to see, it'll be impossible to trust him.
Whether it's a curse, gene, bad luck, or just flat-out bad football, Rodgers understands it all starts with the players in the locker room.
“Whatever the case, this team, this organization is going to figure out how to get over the hump at some point,” Rodgers said. “The culture is built by the players. There’s a framework set down by the organization, by the upper ups, by the staff. But in the end, it’s the players that make it come to life.
It'll be at least another year of this "curse" before New York makes the playoffs, which is getting tougher to imagine given where the team is likely headed.