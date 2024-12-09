New York Jets Star Garrett Wilson: ‘We Gotta Stop Being Losers’
The New York Jets continue to slide into the abyss that is the end of this season.
Their 32-26 overtime loss to the Miami Dolphins dropped them to 3-10 this season and it was the fifth time the Jets have blown a fourth-quarter lead this season, which is a franchise record.
It came on a day in which the Jets were as productive as they had been all season, even without running back Breece Hall. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers broke a three-year drought without a 300-yard passing game. It was Week 14 in 2021.
That means that wide receiver Garrett Wilson had another big day.
One of the NFL’s most targeted wide receiver was all over the field on Sunday, as he finished with seven receptions for 114 yards. His new running buddy, veteran Davante Adams, did him one better, finding the end zone and catching nine passes for 109 yards.
Numbers are great, and Wilson is on pace to another 1,000-yard season which would be the third straight of his young career.
But, it comes attached to a loss. And that’s frustrating. The effort was there for the Jets. But, the result wasn’t.
He told reporters after the game that the team’s "mindset is right, process is right but at the end of the day we gotta stop being losers,” Wilson said.
Along with the loss, which was the Jets’ ninth in their last 10 games, they were officially eliminated from playoff contention.
“I don’t feel good,” Wilson said bluntly.
New York will be looking for a new general manager and a new head coach after the season. With four games remaining, the team’s owner, Woody Johnson, is working with The 33rd Team, to begin that search. The Jets will, most likely, hire a GM first and then a head coach. But it’s Johnson, so one never knows.
But, whoever takes over that role has a building block in Wilson, one who is set to get more expensive.
Because he was a first-round pick in 2022, the Jets can exercise their fifth-year option on Wilson and keep him for 2026.
In many cases, NFL teams use that fifth-year option as a way to begin negotiations on a long-term contract extension. Wilson’s play the past three seasons makes the decision to keep him and extend him a no-brainer for the new regime.
But, the losing is clearly wearing on Wilson and the mandate is clear — for him, his teammates and the team’s new leadership.