New York Jets Aaron Rodgers Offers Interesting Take on Young NFL QBs
Coming into the NFL as a young quarterback is one of the toughest things in the sport to do.
A few teams have decided to sit some of their recently drafted quarterbacks to allow them to develop, while others have thrown them right into the fire.
There have been instances when one works and others where it doesn't. However, in recent memory, some quarterbacks have succeeded after sitting behind a veteran.
One of the most recent examples is New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers starting ahead of Jordan Love when he was a member of the Green Bay Packers.
Love got to learn from one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history and as a result, he now looks to be one of the top players at the position in the league.
There have been multiple rookie quarterbacks facing adversity in the early stages of the 2024 campaign. With a loaded draft class that featured Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and others, it was expected that some would struggle.
Williams hasn't been great, but it's tough to blame him too much due to how bad his offensive line has been.
Daniels had a coming out party on Monday night, showing off his skillset as a runner and passer.
But to Rodgers, it isn't all about the tools. He arguably throws the best ball in the history of the game, but he's also elite at reading defenses, something young quarterbacks often need to learn.
"As far as quarterback play goes, these guys are going to have to learn how to call a cadence. They have to learn how to play under center. Reading a defense under center is different. Can’t just be in the (shot)gun all the time," Rodgers said on the "Pat McAfee Show"
Rodgers added that he believes that if a quarterback isn't ready yet, they should sit and learn what's to come.
"There is a transition, and that’s why I think it’s important a lot of these guys sit if they are not NFL ready just yet. And I’ve said this before. Top picks going to teams picking high are not one player away usually." Rodgers added.
There's not always a right or wrong answer, but it's an interesting discussion to have.
The Jets could draft a quarterback in 2025, which would allow said player to learn from Rodgers for a year.
If New York could do that, perhaps they could find the next Love like Green Bay did.