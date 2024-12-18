New York Jets’ Aaron Rodgers Tells Pat McAfee About Bond With Davante Adams
The New York Jets went out and traded for wide receiver Davante Adams for games like Sunday against Jacksonville.
But no one expected Adams to put together one of the best games of his career in the second half of the 32-25 victory.
Adams finished with nine receptions, 198 yards and two touchdowns. It was his biggest game since he arrived in New York in October and he accounted for more than half of quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ 289 yards passing.
The connection between the pair was reminiscent of their days in Green Bay, when Rodgers and Adams were regular Pro Bowl selections and All-Pro picks. The touchdown catches on Sunday were Nos 100 and 101 for Adams, and most of those touchdowns have been thrown by Rodgers.
For the 41-year-old quarterback, who made his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on ESPN on Tuesday, there was nothing better than seeing their connection yield such great production.
“That feeling, that never gets old, you know?” Rodgers said. “Being able to throw to one of your best friends in the world, best friend in the league, down the middle 71 yards on the money and him make a beautiful catch after great protection to take the lead in the fourth quarter less than four minutes, like that never will get old.”
The win snapped a four-game losing streak and Rodgers is starting to play more like himself lately. In his last four games he’s thrown seven touchdowns and one interception. He’s also thrown just one interception in his last seven games.
He dealt with several injuries in the middle of the season, most notably what was reported by Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer as a grade two hamstring strain, which is more of a partial tear.
He hasn’t been on the injury report since the bye week. He continues to think about next season on a week-by-week basis, he said to McAfee. But he also said that he and Adams have spoken, at times, about this lost season and the chance that they’ve been able to play together again.
For Rodgers, it’s been worth it.
“I told him after the game, ‘You know at this point in the season if we have to go through all this to be able to have moments like today,’ and I swear to you we both agreed on this, you know it was all worth it to be able to share moments like that with people that you truly care about,” Rodgers said. “It’s just what it’s all about. So I’m just enjoying those moments.”