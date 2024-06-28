New York Jets Achieve Elite Ranking at Crucial Defensive Position
For any defense, it usually starts in the trenches and the New York Jets are no different.
The Jets have boasted a Top 4 NFL defense in each of the last two seasons, receiving significant contributions from a talented-loaded front four. Anchored by All-Pro centerpiece Quinnen Williams, the deep defensive line is arguably the best unit of its kind in the sport.
In fact, Pro Football Focus, which offers analytics-based data and projections, listed the Jets' stacked unit atop the defensive line position group rankings. New York led the way followed by the No. 2 San Francisco 49ers and No. 3 Philadelphia Eagles.
PFF cited "youth and Haason Reddick‘s addition" as the factors that "propel the Jets to No. 1."
Heading into the offseason, the Jets' defensive line featured four first-round draft picks and that number has since grown.
Williams and fellow defensive tackle Solomon Thomas were the No. 3 overall selection two years apart. Edge rushers Jermaine Johnson and Will McDonald were first-rounders in 2022 and 2023, respectively. Adding to the core in place, the Jets signed free agent interior lineman Javon Kinlaw and traded for Reddick, both of whom carry Round 1 pedigree.
From 2024 NFL defensive line rankings:
"The Jets have a fearsome defensive line, even with a couple of offseason departures in the form of John Franklin-Myers and Bryce Huff. Those were offset at least in part by acquiring Haason Reddick, and could be entirely eclipsed if Jermaine Johnson and Will McDonald IV take steps forward. Quinnen Williams is one of the best and most disruptive defensive linemen in the game, making the Jets as good as it gets on the defensive line."
After earning All-Pro First Team honors in 2022, Williams garnered a Pro Bowl nod in 2023. Johnson surged as a second-year player, earning Pro Bowl accolades after showing the ability to be an effective every-down edge.
"You got Jermaine that, he can do it all really well," said Jets' defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich at the start of OTAs Phase 3 in Florham Park.
Any uncertainty in the defensive line rotation stems from Reddick. Although he's a decorated performer, the New Jersey native apparently wants a pay raise. The Eagles' 2023 sacks leader was a no-show for New York's mandatory June minicamp.
If available, Reddick can be another difference maker on the Jets' fierce defensive front.
"His level of production is almost unheard of, as far as the sack production and his ability to win on the edge. So he'll add to another critical component to our defensive line,
Six first-round picks and proven performers make the Jets' unit the NFL's best on paper.