New York Jets Aim To Break Disappointing Trends Against Miami Dolphins
The New York Jets have been one of the biggest disappointments in the NFL during the 2024 regular season.
With a 3-9 record, they have fallen woefully short of expectations, as some people believed they had the pieces in place to contend for a Super Bowl. That won’t be happening, as they are approaching historic lows with their ineptitude on the field.
With their ninth straight losing season, they are moving up the NFL’s all-time list. Right now, they are tied for sixth, as the top spot is held by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who finished under .500 for 14 straight years from 1983-1996.
There have been a lot of factors that have contributed to that lack of success. Injuries have hit certain parts of the roster hard and Aaron Rodgers has not elevated the offense to the levels anyone in the organization had hoped.
Unfortunately, based on recent history, things aren’t going to get any better this weekend when they face off against the Miami Dolphins.
Their AFC East rivals will be highly motivated as their playoff hopes are hanging on by a thread with a 5-7 record. Not having Tua Tagovailoa for chunks of the season because of another concussion has certainly hurt.
He will be in the lineup on Sunday afternoon. He has played well when on the field, leading the NFL with a completion percentage of 74.5 and has thrown 15 touchdowns compared to only four interceptions in his eight appearances.
Defeating a motivated team that has something to play for is hard enough. But Miami has been a house of horrors for the Jets, who have put together some shockingly bad trends in the Sunshine State with their recent visits.
For starters, as shared by Brian Costello of the New York Post, the team has not won in Miami since the 2014 season, in the final game of Rex Ryan's head coaching career with the franchise, losing eight straight contests.
Their inability to score points is almost impressive at this point. New York hasn’t scored a touchdown in Miami since 2021, with the most recent score being a Brandin Echols pick-six for a touchdown.
That came on December 19, 2021, which was also the last time a Jets offensive player found the end zone at Hard Rock Stadium. It was quarterback Zach Wilson who found pay dirt with a one-yard touchdown.
Will New York be able to snap any of those ugly streaks and trends this weekend? Or will history repeat itself, sending the franchise closer to rock bottom, if they aren’t there already?