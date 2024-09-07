New York Jets Among Landing Spots for Dallas Cowboys Quarterback
The New York Jets have high hopes entering the year, in large part due to Aaron Rodgers. As the Jets found out last season, despite the talent on both sides of the football, it's tough to win games in the NFL without a good quarterback.
New York improved their roster in the offseason, too, so while they're better, the same should remain true. It's very unlikely they'll win a Super Bowl without Rodgers under center.
It's uncertain how much longer the all-time great has. He's made comments in the past that signal that he wants to continue playing after this year, but he'll turn 41 in December.
It wouldn't be surprising to see the Jets quarterback call it quits at the end of the campaign.
If that happens, New York will be in the same position they've been in for much of the past decade: Without a quarterback.
They could solve that by drafting a quarterback in the 2025 NFL draft, but with the talent on the roster, the better idea would be to sign or trade for a proven one who's found success in the league.
There's a chance that Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys hits free agency next offseason, perhaps a perfect target for the Jets.
Prescott is expected to get paid similarly to the other top quarterbacks in the NFL, and rightfully so. While it'd be a big price, New York wouldn't have many other options in free agency.
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report named them a landing spot for Prescott on September 6 but had a different reason why they might sign him.
"The reality is, though, that we don't know how Rodgers will perform in 2024 or if the Jets will even want him back after the season concludes. Rodgers might return to Pro Bowl form, but he's coming off a torn Achilles and will turn 41 in December. If things don't pan out with Rodgers this season, there's a non-zero chance that he, head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas are all gone in 2025. A new regime would then want its own signal-caller, and Prescott would probably be at the top of the wish list."
Depending on how Rodgers plays, it seems unlikely that even if the Jets have a new head coach and general manager, they wouldn't want to keep him around. However, if he has a horrendous season, perhaps that happens.
Rodgers is the man for now, and hopefully, it works out. Still, at some point soon, it's something they'll need to address.