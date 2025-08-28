Jets Sign Quarterback Amid 14 Practice Squad Moves
The New York Jets took another step towards the 2025 National Football League season.
New York released its initial 53-man roster on Tuesday and then updated it on Wednesday. To go along with this, the Jets also revealed their initial official practice squad.
Jets reveal initial 14-man practice squad
"The Jets began to fill their practice squad Wednesday, signing 14 players. They will be able to sign 17 since OL Leander Wiegand meets the international pathway guidelines," the Jets announced. "All of the players spent the summer with the Green & White, including QB Brady Cook, rookie WRs Jamaal Pritchett and Quentin Skinner, and K Harrison Mevis...
"QB Brady Cook. One of 15 UDFAs to sign with the Jets on May 9, Cook (6-2, 215) completed 65.8% (25 -of- 38) of his passes in the preseason for 235 yards with 1 TD and 1 INT. Cook, who went 26-12 as a starter at Missouri from 2022-24, threw for 8,591 yards, 46 touchdowns and 15 interceptions while completing 64.6% of his passes. The St. Louis native also has a career 1,209 rushing yards. A team captain in 2024, he's the only player in Missouri football history with a pass, run and catch of at least 75 yards...
"WR Tyler Johnson. Johnson (6-1, 208) was signed by the Jets as an unrestricted free agent in March. The Minnesota product was originally selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. A final cut by Tampa Bay in August 2022, he signed with Houston for the '22 season, was waived in October and returned to the Bucs via their practice squad. After a brief offseason stop with Las Vegas, he signed with the Los Angeles Rams for 2023-24. Johnson has played in 49 NFL games and has 76 receptions for 828 yards (10.9 yards/catch) and 4 touchdowns across five seasons. He recorded 2 receptions for 27 yards in this summer's preseason contest vs. the Packers..."
The entire list so far includes: S Dean Clark, DB Jordan Clark, QB Brady Cook, WR Tyler Johnson, OL Kohl Levao, K Harrison Mevis, DT Payton Page, WR Jamaal Pritchett, LB Jackson Sirmon, WR Quentin Skinner, LB Boog Smith, WR Brandon Smith, DL Eric Watts, OL Leander Wiegand.
You can see the Jets' full description of the moves here.
The biggest surprise of the announcement surely is wide receiver Tyler Johnson. He was signed this offseason by the Jets and New York’s received depth already is thin. The Jets can elevate him for regular season action, for sure, but it’s still interesting that the Jets trimmed down its receiver room further.
What's next for the Jets? Could another receiver be on the way?
