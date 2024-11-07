New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals Offensive Stars to Watch on Sunday
The New York Jets are shooting for the first winning streak since September when they face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. eastern at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The game is set to be broadcast on CBS.
New York (3-6) is about a week removed from beating the Houston Texans, a win that snapped a five-game losing streak that, most likely, derailed the Jets’ season. But, New York can take solace in that three teams in the Super Bowl era have rallied from a 2-6 start to make the playoffs.
Arizona (5-4) has won its last three games and is now squarely in the NFC playoff race in the Cardinals’ second season under coach Jonathan Gannon. In fact, if the playoffs started this week, the Cardinals would get the final playoff berth.
Here are the offensive players to watch for both teams entering Sunday’s game.
New York Jets
QB Aaron Rodgers
Rodgers had a fine game against Houston. Ok, he had a fine second half against Houston. But it amounted to 211 yards passing and three touchdowns. The vast majority of it came in the final 30 minutes. Rodgers knows he needs to extrapolate that for a full game. The Jets know he needs to do that for a full game, and several full games in a row, to get into playoff position. Can he take that next step on Sunday?
WR Garrett Wilson
Wilson had nine catches for 90 yards against the Texans. He also caught two one-handed touchdown passes. The entire country heard about the second, which led to “Wilson or OBJ?” debates about which circus catch in MetLife Stadium was better? He’s the most targeted receiver in the NFL and a certain recent addition hasn’t put a dent in it. One thing to note — the five touchdown passes he’s already caught ties a career high.
WR Davante Adams
After a couple of games in which Adams wasn’t able to much, he blew up against the Texans, especially late. He ended up catching seven passes for 91 yards, along with his first touchdown reception, which was the final difference in the game. It’s the sort of production the Jets envisioned when they made the trade a few weeks ago. Now, we see if Adams can replicate it alongside Wilson against Arizona.
Arizona Cardinals
QB Kyler Murray
He missed the majority of last season with an injury and when the Cardinals got him back, they got better. But, with a full season of Murray, Arizona is moving into playoff position. Murray is having a fine season throwing the ball, with 1,792 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions. And, he can still make things happen with his legs, as he has 350 yards rushing with two touchdowns.
RB James Conner
Incredibly, Conner is in his eighth NFL season, a career that started in Pittsburgh after he fought cancer while in college at Pitt. He’s putting together a solid season with the Cardinals, as he already has 664 yards rushing with four touchdowns. He’s on pace for his second straight 1,000-yards season after gaining 1,040 yards a year ago.
TE Trey McBride
It’s not often a team has a tight end as its leading receiver, but for the Cardinals its McBride and it’s not particularly close. In eight games he has 45 receptions for 481 yards, but he hasn’t scored a touchdown. The Cards are leaning on wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. for touchdowns, but McBride is the receiver Murray is looking for to get the ball up and down the field.