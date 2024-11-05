Arizona Cardinals Add Pass Rushing Help Before New York Jets Matchup
The Arizona Cardinals added a pass rusher via trade on Monday in advance of their game with the New York Jets on Sunday.
The Cardinals acquired Baron Browning from the Denver Broncos about 24 hours before Tuesday’s trade deadline, which gives Browning another shot to get to play the Jets (3-6). The Broncos got a sixth-round pick from the Cardinals.
New York and Denver faced each other in Week 4, but Browning did not play in that game. He was in the midst of a four-game stint on the injured list with a knee injury.
With Arizona now 5-4 and in the NFC playoff race, along with the season-ending injury to edge rusher Dennis Gardeck the Cardinals need some depth outside.
Browning has seven tackles and a tackle for loss this season, but he does not yet have a sack. He is in the final year of his rookie contract after he was selected by the Broncos out of Ohio State in 2021.
Injuries have been an issue for Browning as he’s never played a full season. But he enters Sunday’s action with 9.5 career sacks and is likely to play against New York.
While Arizona’s pass rush is looking for help the Jets are coming off their best game this season at getting to the quarterback and hope to carry that momentum into the matchup with the Cardinals.
New York beat Houston with eight sacks, their biggest single-game output of the season.
Linebacker Jamien Sherwood had two of the Jets’ eight sacks. Micheal Clemons joined Sherwood with two sacks.
Quinnen Williams had a huge first half and finished with 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble. Cornerback D.J. Reed and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas also had a sack.
Haason Reddick — who ended his holdout two weeks ago and was playing just his second game of the season — picked up his first half-sack late in the game.
It was the Jets’ best defensive performance in weeks, one that also included 10 tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hits and three pass breakups.
The Jets learned on Monday that their game with Arizona will be their last non-1 p.m. eastern start of the season. The NFL announced that they were moving the Jets’ Sunday Night Football showdown with Indianapolis on Nov. 17 to 1 p.m. eastern and flipping the Cincinnati-Los Angeles Chargers game into prime time.
After the Colts game, the Jets will get their bye week and a two-week break before getting into their schedule in December.