New York Jets Boss Still Waiting for ‘Arrival’ of Pro Bowl Holdout
The New York Jets have four days off with the Labor Day weekend, plus the extra day to prepare since their season opener is on Monday Night Football.
Will general manager Joe Douglas and his staff get something done with holdout edge rusher Haason Reddick by the time the holiday ends?
One shouldn’t hold their breath.
The Jets traded for Reddick in a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles six months ago. He’s held out for a new deal since training camp began.
Douglas told reporters, including ESPN, that the team is waiting on Reddick.
“I think, I mean, in simple terms, we did talk about an extension,” Douglas said. “Once one wasn't agreed upon, we had the conversation and we felt good about making the trade. So, obviously, (he) came here (for his press conference), reported, had a great day here. Again, we are just waiting his arrival.”
This makes clear the Jets attempted to re-negotiate Reddick’s deal before the trade was made with Philadelphia. Part of the rationale on the Eagles’ part was to move Reddick because he was unhappy with his current contract.
Reddick is in the final year of a three-year, $45 million contract he signed with the Eagles. The Jets inherited the deal, which includes $14.25 million base pay, plus $500,00 in incentives.
Normally, the fines associated with holding out would bring a player back to the team. The Dallas Cowboys recently got a deal done with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb right after their final preseason game, one that made Lamb the highest-paid receiver in football.
But Reddick hasn’t budged. He held out all of training camp, demanded another trade and, according to Douglas, he has heard little from the player’s agent the past several weeks.
Recently, his peers named the 29-year-old one of the game’s Top 100 players, so he’s one the Jets would love to have back at some point.
Last season with Philadelphia he finished with 11 sacks, 23 quarterback hits and 13 tackles for loss, leading to a second straight Pro Bowl nod.
In 2022, the first year of his current deal, he had career highs with 16 sacks and 26 quarterback hits. He also forced an NFL-best five fumbles that season.
In the past four years he has amassed 51 sacks. Only Trey Hendrickson (53), Myles Garrett (58) and T.J. Watt (62) have more sacks in that span. He is also one of seven defensive players with a streak of at least four season of 10 or more sacks in the past 10 years.
He also leads the NFL in forced fumbles (15) and strip sacks (13) in that span.