New York Jets Coach Reveals Malachi Corley Conversation After Questionable Play
The New York Jets finally won a football game on Thursday night, defeating the Houston Texans 21-13. While it might've been one of the uglier games played in the NFL all season, that doesn't matter for the Jets.
This team simply needed to get back on track in a big way, and kudos to them for getting the job done.
That doesn't change the fact that their campaign is likely over, as New York still sits at 3-6. Unless they do this for the next eight-plus games, making the playoffs doesn't seem very likely.
There were some good and bad moments during their win against the Texans. The bad included Malachi Corley doing something no football player ever dreams of doing.
Corley was walking into the endzone for an easy touchdown when he dropped the ball before he crossed the goal line, causing a fumble. Houston recovered the football, and the Jets had six points taken off the board.
There was a good chance that Corley doing that would've been the reason New York lost the football game. If that happened, fans would've been rightfully disgusted.
Despite coming away with the win, the rookie has to understand he can't do that moving forward. Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich spoke with him about the situation.
“Definitely frustrated to be honest — and angry at the same time,’’ Ulbrich told reporters. “But what an amazing opportunity for this kid to grow and learn from. I promise you, 10 years from now when he’s still playing in this league, that will never happen again.’’
Ulbrich is right.
While that's a frustrating play and one that everybody wishes they could get back, it's a learning experience. Sometimes, players need to go through something before they change their ways, so hopefully, that was the case for the wide receiver.
Realistically, the Jets scored 28 points in that game. It's almost unfair to say that, as things happen throughout contests. However, that was a walk-in touchdown, so let's say they scored 28 points.
Even Aaron Rodgers is counting it as a touchdown.
“Tonight, I am counting 28. We scored 21 and we had another … uhh miss at the goal line, but I am proud of the way we responded in the second half.”
28 points is a big improvement from what their offense has shown throughout the year, which is a promising sign.
It'll take a lot, but hopefully, this football team won't give up.
Thursday was a step in the right direction.