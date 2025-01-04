Jets Country

New York Jets Could Catch Major Break After Miami Dolphins Injury Update

The New York Jets could catch a break against the Miami Dolphins in the season finale with one of their star players likely sidelined.

Kenneth Teape

Dec 29, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tyler Huntley (18) throws the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field.
The New York Jets don’t have anything more than pride to play for in their Week 18 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

But, the game is important for their AFC East rivals, who still have a chance at making the playoffs if they can pick up a victory and get some help from other teams along the way.

It is anyone’s guess what kind of performance the Jets will put forth. They have looked good at times in recent weeks, such as their surprising victory on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15.

But, the offense has fallen flat over the last two weeks. They scored only nine points against the Los Angeles Rams despite punting zero times and last week the offense failed to score a single point against the Buffalo Bills with Aaron Rodgers on the field; all 14 points scored came courtesy of Tyrod Taylor drives, who came on in relief in the fourth quarter.

With the offense playing inconsistently, a lot of pressure fell upon the defense, which has been among the worst units in the NFL since head coach Robert Saleh was fired and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich took over on an interim basis.

But, the much-maligned unit looks like it will be catching a huge break in the regular season finale.

As shared by Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN, the Dolphins are currently preparing as if backup quarterback Tyler Huntley will be starting on Sunday afternoon. Head coach Mike McDaniel said that it is “unlikely” Tua Tagovailoa sees any action.

This would be the fifth start of the campaign for Huntley, who has gone 2-2 in place of Tagovailoa this year. He has lost to the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts while leading the team to victory over the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns.

Last week against Cleveland, he had a stellar performance, completing 22-of-26 attempts for 225 yards with one touchdown. He added 52 yards and another score on the ground, as New York’s defense is going to have to keep an eye on the dual-threat talent.

While it won’t help them against the Jets, Tagovailoa has said that he will be in the lineup next week should Miami earn a playoff spot.

“I’ll be available next week — no ifs, ands or buts,” he said via Louis-Jacques on X.

Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

