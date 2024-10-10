New York Jets Could Get Two Linemen Back from Injury vs. Buffalo Bills
New York Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich provided his first injury report in his new role on Thursday and said that at least one lineman is on track to play Monday night against the Buffalo Bills.
Offensive lineman Morgan Moses has missed the last two weeks with his injured knee. The expectation was that he would miss two games and be ready to go against the Bills (3-2). Ulbrich is encouraged that Moses will be ready to start for the Jets (2-3) at right tackle against Buffalo.
“(Morgan is) on track to play,” Ulbrich said. “(He’s) fired up. He brings so much juice, energy, culture beyond just the player that he is.”
Moses was a limited participant in Thursday’s workout. He was a limited participant in one of the Jets’ three organized workouts last week.
The other is defensive lineman Leki Fotu, who started the season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. While Ulbrich was a bit more guarded about Fotu’s status, the lineman was a full participant in Thursday’s workout.
“We’re very hopeful he’ll get his first opportunity to play for us this Monday night,” Ulbrich said.
Two players did not participate at all on Thursday but only one is injured. Cornerback Michael Carter II missed all but one play of Sunday’s game with what at the time the Jets called a back injury. Ulbrich said that the hamstring “ultimately became a back” injury and Carter is being further evaluated.
The other player who missed Thursday’s workout was offensive tackle Tyron Smith, who received his usual veteran’s day off.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was a limited participant with an ankle injury. Ulbrich also said that Rodgers had a bit of a hamstring issue, too, but there were “no thoughts of any time he’ll miss on Monday night.”
Other limited participants on Thursday were tight end Tyler Conklin (hip) and linebacker C.J. Mosley (toe). Ulbrich said New York was planning to increase the intensity of Mosley’s work on Thursday to assess his progress from an injury that has kept him sideline for three weeks.
The Bills had three players who did not practice on Thursday due to injury — running back James Cook (toe), defensive tackle Ed Oliver (hamstring) and wide receiver Khalil Shakir (ankle).
Buffalo had a long injury report to start the week. Limited participants included wide receiver Mack Hollins (shoulder), nose tackle Austin Johnson (oblique), cornerback Taron Johnson (forearm) and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (toe).
Full participants included quarterback Josh Allen (left hand/ankle), linebacker Terrel Bernard (pectoral), running back Darrynton Evans (hamstring), long snapper Reid Ferguson (elbow), defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (shoulder), tight end Quintin Morris (shoulder), free safety Taylor Rapp (concussion), defensive end Javon Solomon (hip) and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (knee).