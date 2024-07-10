New York Jets Could Replace Aaron Rodgers with Texas Longhorns' Star
The New York Jets are looking at a potentially uncertain future at the quarterback position. That uncertain future could come sooner or later.
Aaron Rodgers is 40 years old, soon to be 41, and is coming off of a torn Achilles. There are many analysts who don't expect him to return to the way he was before the injury.
If that happens, the Jets could be in a tough situation.
On the other hand, if Rodgers does return to his pre-injury form, he is still going to be 41 years old whe the 2024 season ends. He does not have many years left in his NFL career.
Those question marks could lead to New York considering looking at potential replacements. A replacement could be targeted in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Pro Football Focus analyst Trevor Sikkema has urged the Jets to consider pursuing Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers in the 2025 draft.
“[The Jets] could go all-in on the winning window, but they would be wise to keep their eyes on the 2025 quarterback class since they might not have to spend an early first-round pick to draft a player with good potential. Ewers is a true gunslinger with a ton of arm talent. While his consistency isn’t at an NFL level right now, it could be by the time Rodgers retires.”
Ewers is an intriguing prospect. He is facing an immense amount of pressure heading into the 2024 college football season with the Longhorns. He's expected to be the star quarterback that leads Texas back to a National Championship.
During the 2023 season, Ewers showed off some of his major potential. He completed 69 percent of his pass attempts for 3,479 yards, 22 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Ewers is more than capable of an even bigger season this year.
Bringing in Ewers would be a wise decision for New York. He would be able to sit behind Rodgers and learn for a few years.
Rodgers would be able to finish out his last two or three years comfortably as the starter, assuming he is able to stay healthy. After he retires and rides off into the sunset, the Jets would have their future quarterback already on the roster and developed.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the next couple of years have in store for New York. Rodgers still needs to prove he can play at a high level this season, but if he can, Ewers would be an excellent heir apparent for the Jets.