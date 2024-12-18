New York Jets' Davante Adams Recognized for Dominance Against Jaguars
Over the last few weeks, the New York Jets offense has begun to look the way many people envisioned it would come into the 2024 season.
It hasn’t resulted in as many wins as the team would have hoped for, but it is encouraging to at least see the unit beginning to show signs of life.
Improvements in the trenches have led to quarterback Aaron Rodgers playing at a high level. Over the last seven games, he has thrown 13 touchdowns with only one interception, totaling 1,592 yards through the air.
A large portion of that yardage has been to star wide receiver Davante Adams.
It took a little while for him to get going after a midseason trade from the Las Vegas Raiders, but the chemistry and cohesion he and Rodgers had with the Green Bay Packers earlier in their career has been starting to shine through.
Against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15, we saw a vintage performance from the dynamic duo.
Rodgers finished the game with 289 passing yards and three touchdowns. Adams caught nine passes for 198 yards and two scores.
The first touchdown he caught was No. 100 in his illustrious career. On the second, he broke away from the Jaguars' defense on a 71-yard catch and score, which was the longest reception of his impressive career.
That performance was enough for the star wide receiver to get some recognition from the Pro Football Network.
Adams received one of their Game Balls for Week 15 from Adam H. Beasley for his dominant performance, as he is showing that he has something left in the tank to give.
Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals, Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles and Romeo Doubs of the Green Bay Packers were the other wideouts to receive a game ball.
The 198 yards are the third most by a player in a single game this season. It is also the second most that he has had in a game in his career.
Through eight games with the Jets, Adams has now caught 49 passes for 651 yards and five touchdowns. The team hasn’t won as much as he, the fans or people within the organization would like, but it is nice to see him playing at a high level again.
He has now surpassed the century mark in back-to-back weeks and has scored a touchdown in three straight games.
Next up for him and New York is a visit from the Los Angeles Rams to MetLife in Week 16.