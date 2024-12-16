New York Jets' Davante Adams Had Historic Finish Against Jacksonville Jaguars
The New York Jets have been playing better on the offensive side of the ball over the last few weeks.
While wins have still been hard to come by, quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been finding his rhythm leading the unit. He and Davante Adams are beginning to recreate some of that magic that made the duo so special with the Green Bay Packers earlier in their careers.
On Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the dynamic duo put together a vintage performance on the road.
Rodgers completed 16-of-30 passes for 289 yards and three touchdowns. Nine of those completions went to Adams, who finished with 198 yards and two touchdowns.
The first of those scores was the 100th of his career. The second one came on a 71-yard catch and run, which was the longest reception of his storied career.
It all culminated in what was one of the most explosive performances in NFL history.
As shared by Rich Cimini of ESPN, the star wide receiver recorded 135 receiving yards over the final four minutes of regulation. Per ESPN research, that is the most by any player in a game this century over that span of time.
Most importantly to him and his teammates, it came in a winning effort. It is only the second time since being acquired by the Jets that the team won a game; the last was on Halloween on Thursday Night Football against the Houston Texans.
Adams has now gone over the century mark in back-to-back games and scored a touchdown in three consecutive, as things are beginning to click for an offense that has been much-maligned throughout the majority of the campaign.
With their fate already sealed for 2024, New York has clinched a losing season for the ninth consecutive year and missing the playoffs for season No. 14 in a row, it is certainly encouraging to see things start to come together on the offensive side of the ball.
It is anyone’s guess how things will look in 2025, but a strong finish to this campaign would certainly help some of the veteran players. They are showing that there is still a little something left in the tank, auditioning for spots either on the Jets or with another franchise around the league.
In eight games in New York, Adams is now up to 49 receptions for 651 yards and five touchdowns on 81 targets.