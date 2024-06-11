New York Jets Decline Adding Tight End as Bears Re-Sign Aaron Rodgers' Friend
The New York Jets have sent another signal that team brass is content with the group of tight ends on the roster.
After passing on the chance to draft Georgia's Brock Bowers, the Jets are apparently not pursuing any veteran free agent options, including former Aaron Rodgers teammate Marcedes Lewis.
Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears announced Lewis re-signing on Monday, further shrinking the options remaining on the free-agent market.
The 40-year-old maintains a relationship with Rodgers dating back to their five seasons as Green Bay Packers teammates. The two grizzled veterans attended UFC 302 together in Newark, New Jersey on June 1 with that public appearance stoking speculation of New York's potential interest in Lewis.
Set for his 19th pro campaign, Lewis has not missed a single game in any of the last three NFL campaigns. The 2006 first-round draft pick has made 268 regular season career appearances, making 40 touchdown receptions in that time. Affectionately known as "Big Dog," the physically-imposing Lewis also has value as a versatile blocker.
The 6-foot-6 tight end missed only one game over five years with the Packers. He caught 57 of 75 targets during that span, averaging 10.2 yards per reception.
Meanwhile, the Jets' offense will likely feature heavy doses of TE1 Tyler Conklin and TE2 Jeremy Ruckert this season.
General manager Joe Douglas mentioned both men when asked about the tight end position at the league meetings in late March.
"Having a vet guy like Conk, he's a dude. He's a stud. He can get open. He's an excellent route runner, unbelievable hands," said Douglas. "Big Ruck, he's gonna jump on the scene even more this year. We all know how talented he is."
In addition to 2023 seventh-round draft pick Zack Kuntz returning, New York re-signed Kenny Yeboah to compete for a spot on gamedays.
"I love our tight end room, actually," said Douglas.
His offseason actions, including passing on Lewis, back up those words.