New York Jets Defensive Star Reveals How He Injured Toe vs. Titans
For a second straight day, New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley did not practice in advance of Thursday’s game with the New England Patriots, per the team’s official injury report.
The other player that did not practice was defensive end Jermaine Johnson, who is out for the season with a torn Achilles tendon. He is already listed as out for the week and is on the report as a procedural move until the Jets make a move on his roster spot.
Johnson sent a message to New York fans after his diagnosis was confirmed on Monday. A date for his surgery has not been announced.
Mosley spoke to reporters, including ESPN, on Tuesday about how his in-game injury happened against the Tennessee Titans.
He said he suffered the injury on the first series of Sunday’s game with Tennessee as he “banged” his toe on a Titans player. He said he tried to fight through the injury. He said the discomfort is still there and described himself as “50-50” to play.
The short turnaround doesn’t help Mosley’s case, as the Jets have one final workout on Wednesday before their home opener.
The only limited participant on the report was offensive tackle Tyron Smith, who received a veteran rest day earlier in the week. New York is keeping the All-Pro’s workout light during the week as he has not played a full season since 2015.
Cornerback Michael Carter II (ankle), running back Breece Hall (quadricep) and cornerback D.J. Reed all moved to full participants.
Reed is notable because last Friday morning Jets coach Robert Saleh considered the corner to be ready to go for Tennessee. But Reed went from being available to being out for the Tennessee game.
Reed tested the knee on Sunday and New York opted to keep him out of the game.
Carter aggravated a previous ankle injury against Tennessee and Saleh said on Monday the cornerback will likely be dealing with it all season.
The Jets are relatively healthy compared to the Patriots, whose injury report looks like a hospital waiting room.
The Patriots’ injury report had four players on their report who did not practice on Tuesday — middle linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (shoulder), offensive tackle Vederian Lowe (knee), guard Sidy Sow (ankle) and linebacker Oshane Ximines (unspecified).
Center David Andrews (hip) moved up to a limited participant, along with linebacker Anfernee Jennings (knee), cornerback Marcus Jones (knee), offensive tackle Mike Onwenu (wrist), free safety Jabrill Peppers (shoulder), guard Layden Robinson (shoulder) and defensive end Deatrich Wise (shoulder).