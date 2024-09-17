Jets Could Lose Star Defender For Patriots Game
The New England Patriots just lost one of their best defenders in Ja'Whaun Bentley, and the New York Jets could be missing one of their top guys for Thursday night, as well.
Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley is dealing with a toe injury he suffered during New York's Week 2 win over the Tennessee Titans, and Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that Mosley is "50-50" for New York's Week 3 matchup with the Patriots, via the team's official YouTube account.
Of course, Bentley is out for the season with a torn pec, so the situation is pretty different, but the fact of the matter is that it's possible both star linebackers will be out this week.
Mosley is a linchpin in New York's defense and has logged 12 tackles over his first two games. He exited early against the Titans due to the injury.
The 32-year-old is coming off of a 2023 campaign in which he racked up 152 tackles, a couple of forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and seven passes defended.
Mosley initially joined the Jets in 2019 after spending the first five years of his NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens.
Since landing in New York, Mosley has made one Pro Bowl and rattled off over 150 tackles in three consecutive seasons between 2021 and 2023.
The University of Alabama product earned four trips to the Pro Bowl with the Ravens, also notching Second-Team All-Pro honors four times.
If New York is without Mosley against New England, it will certainly be a massive hit for the Jets' defense, especially after already losing defensive end Jermaine Johnson for the year.
Mosley is not the only New York defender whose status versus the Pats is up in the air, either. Cornerback D.J. Reed is nursing a knee injury, and Saleh also labeled his status as 50-50.
