New York Jets Eyeing Trade of This Veteran Wide Receiver: Report
While the New York Jets have time to make a move in its wide receiver room, it looks like they’ve already decided who that player will be.
Pro Football Talk reported on Tuesday that the Jets are exploring ways to trade veteran wide receiver Mike Williams before the Nov. 5 deadline now that they have Davante Adams.
With Adams, the Jets now have two No. 1 receivers, along with Garrett Wilson. New York also has Allen Lazard, Xavier Gipson, 2024 draft pick Malachi Corley and even tight end Tyler Conklin.
For now, Williams is safe. The Jets put safety Chuck Clark on injured reserve on Tuesday, opening up a roster spot for Adams.
Eventually, the Jets (2-4) will have to make a move and they hope they can at least get something in return for the 30-year-old, who cost them $10 million on a one-year deal in the offseason.
For now, it might be hard for Williams to even get on the field, and not just because of the crowded receivers’ room.
Monday’s decisive play, which ended with a Buffalo interception in a 23-20 loss, saw Williams run what quarterback Aaron Rodgers said was the wrong route.
Rodgers said Williams was supposed to run what he called a “red line” route. That refers to the red line that NFL teams paint on their practice fields to aid receivers with route running during practice. The red line runs parallel to the sideline and five yards from it on the field.
The 40-year-old quarterback said after the game that Williams was supposed to run that red line route. Instead, Williams was set up on the numbers and ran an inside release. Once Rodgers said he realized the route Williams was running, he altered his throw.
That forced Rodgers to underthrow Williams, who slipped trying to come back to the football, which was picked off by the Bills.
Rodgers didn’t back off the assertion on Tuesday during an appearance on ESPN’s Pat McAfee.
“There were a lot of mistakes throughout the night, but if you’re looking at just that play, that’s what the question was, What happened on that play? It was two verticals to the right side and Mike needed to get to the red line, which would have been a big gain,” Rodgers said. “So I wasn’t calling Mike out for anything but his responsibility and the details on that play. I have a lot of love and respect for Mike. He does some nice things for us. On that play he wasn’t in the right spot. You can make more of that if you want to, but we all should be held to a standard.”
Williams, who tore his ACL last year with the Los Angeles Chargers, has 10 receptions on 145 yards this season. The eight-year veteran has 319 career catches for 4,951 yards and 31 touchdowns.
Through six games, he has 17 targets, 10 catches, and 145 yards.