New York Jets Face Huge Matchup in Indianapolis Colts Star Playmaker
It is anyone’s guess what the New York Jets will bring to the field on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, where they are hosting the Indianapolis Colts.
It looked as if the Jets turned a corner against the Houston Texans in Week 9, winning, 21-13. A stellar second half, in which they scored a touchdown on all three drives after being shut out the first two quarters, provided some optimism.
That optimism was erased the following weekend when the Jets were decimated, 31-6, on the road by the Arizona Cardinals.
With a 3-7 record and their playoff hopes on life support, New York needs a strong performance against the Colts. Will the Jets provide one?
They certainly give the impression of a team that has waved the white flag, but there are still several members of the franchise who have something to play for down the stretch. Can those players help rally the rest of the team?
One area the Jets must clean up on defense is its tackling. New York is missing tackles at an alarming rate, including 20 missed tackles against the Cardinals.
Slowing down the run has been a real issue and the Jets will be challenged in Week 11 by Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.
Ben Solak of ESPN believes Taylor is in for a big afternoon. The Colts star could approach triple digits on the ground, he writes.
“Now Taylor gets a Jets defense that has been absolutely gashed on the ground since Robert Saleh was fired. In the past five weeks, the Jets are fourth-worst in EPA per carry surrendered and sixth-worst by success rate. They have allowed 20 runs to gain at least five more yards than expected, which comfortably leads the league, and is a testament to the bad tackling that Jeff Ulbrich is trying to address this week.”
With quarterback Anthony Richardson returning to the lineup, it would make sense for Indianapolis to deploy a run-heavy game plan. It is a Colts strength and a Jets weakness.
Not only does Gang Green seem to be missing Saleh’s presence on defense, but they are battling a lot of injuries. The pass rush has been decimated and they are missing their heart and soul, linebacker C.J. Mosley, who is out with a neck injury.
It has resulted in underwhelming performances from a unit many thought was championship-caliber. It's a matchup the Colts and Taylor could exploit.