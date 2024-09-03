New York Jets Face San Francisco 49ers to Open NFL Regular Season
The New York Jets had a ton of hype going into the start of last season and it fizzled out after four plays.
They’re hoping this year is different, as they prepare for Monday Night Football and their season opener against the San Francisco 49ers.
Most predictions and projections have the Jets winning at least nine games after a 7-11 2023 that saw it play nearly the entire season without quarterback Aaron Rodgers. At least one simulation run by ESPN has the Jets winning the AFC East and reaching the AFC title game.
For a franchise that hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2010, just getting to the postseason would be a building block for the future.
Jets coach Robert Saleh knows the 49ers well. He worked for them for four years as their defensive coordinator and helped them reach a Super Bowl. San Francisco is coming off its second Super Bowl trip under coach Kyle Shanahan, but the 49ers came up empty again. Still, San Francisco is a favorite to win the NFC.
Here is a preview of the Jets and 49ers.
New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers
Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.
Time, Day: 8:20 p.m., ET, Monday
TV: ESPN, ESPN+, ABC
Radio: 104.3 FM (flagship)
Records: Season openers for both teams. 2023: Jets, 7-11 (missed playoffs); 49ers: 12-5 (lost to Kansas City in Super Bowl)
Coaches: Jets — Robert Saleh (fourth year, 18-33 with Jets, 18-33 career); 49ers — Kyle Shanahan (eighth year, 64-51 with 49ers, 64-51 career).
Fun fact: The 49ers were Saleh’s last stop and his springboard to the Jets’ head-coaching job. He recently talked about how he was grateful to San Francisco’s leadership for giving him a chance as a coordinator.
All-Times Series: 49ers lead series, 11-3
Last meeting: 49ers def. Jets, 31-13 (Sept. 20, 2000).
Series notes: This is the seventh time the Jets will face the 49ers on the road. Their last meeting in the Bay Area was 2016. That also happened to be the last time New York beat San Francisco, 23-17. At one time the Jets went 21 years without a win over the 49ers. New York’s first win over San Francisco was in 1983 and its second was in 2004. Two of the Jets’ three wins over the 49ers have been in San Francisco.
About the New York Jets: All the hand-wringing over last season is over. Rodgers is over is torn Achilles tendon and ready to roll. He’ll have some rust to shake off since he didn’t play in the preseason. But he has a group of great players around him, including running back Breece Hall and wide Receiver Garrett Wilson. The signing of All-Pro offensive tackle Tyron Smith is key to keeping Rodgers healthy. But Smith has to keep himself healthy, too.
The Jets’ defense has the potential to be the league’s No. 1 unit — and that’s without edge rusher Haason Reddick, who going into the week is still a contract holdout. New York has a defense filled with former first-round picks, with cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams foremost among them.
Saleh is on the hot seat. He’s in this fourth season. The Jets haven’t had a winning record under him. It’s hard to hold him that accountable for last season due to Rodgers’ injury. But a full season with Rodgers under center and no playoff berth? That might be it for the Saleh era in New York.
About San Francisco: The 49ers are not used to getting so close to winning the big one and not doing it. After winning the Super Bowl in each of their first five appearances in the Joe Montana/Steve Young era, San Francisco has lost its last three appearances — the last two coming under Shanahan and general manager John Lynch.
The 49ers have been to the playoffs four of the last five years and reached at least the NFC title game each time. Now, the team belongs to quarterback Brock Purdy, running back Christian McCaffrey and a plethora of pass-catchers led by wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, along with tight end George Kittle.
The defense is flush with talent too, led by edge rusher Joey Bosa, linebacker Fred Warner and cornerback Charvarius Ward. The biggest story to follow is the holdout of offensive tackle Trent Williams, who is Purdy’s blind side protector and hasn’t practiced with the team yet this offseason.
Next Up: The Jets will stay on the road for a trip to Tennessee on Sunday. The 49ers head to Minnesota to take on the Vikings on Sunday.