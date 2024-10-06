New York Jets Fall Short of Epic Comeback vs. Minnesota Vikings
The New York Jets spotted the Minnesota Vikings a 17-point lead in the first quarter and were unable to fully rally, as they fell, 23-17, on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
The Jets (2-3) were faced with a near-impossible prospect. Per ESPN Research, the Jets were 0-96 in games where they trailed by 17 or more points, dating back to 2001.
The Jets nearly did it. New York had the football with more than two minutes left and down six points, 23-17. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers drove them to the Vikings 26-yard-line and after two incompletions, he threw an interception — his third of the game — to veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore on third down to put the comeback to an end.
It robbed Rodgers of his 35th game-winning drive and sent New York to its second straight loss. The Vikings (5-0) remained undefeated.
New York was down 20-10 in the fourth quarter before Jets defensive back Brandin Echols intercepted Vikings quarterback — and former Jets first-round pick San Darnold.
That set the Jets up to cut the lead. Rodgers hit Garrett Wilson for a 1-yard touchdown pass with 6:04 left to cut the lead to 20-17.
The New York defense — which had been terrific after the first quarter and had only allowed a touchdown and two field goals to that point — needed a stop.
The Jets eventually delivered, limiting Minnesota to a 40-yard field goal by Will Reichard with 3:07 left.
The Jets fell behind 17-0, thanks to two Aaron interceptions — one of which was returned for a touchdown by Minnesota linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel.
Rodgers and the offense found some momentum late in the half, as he threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Allen Lazard in the final minute.
He finished with 244 passing yards. Rodgers threw 54 times, was sacked three times and banged around several times, including being bent back on a hit that nearly took him out of the game.
Wide receiver Garrett Wilson had 13 receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown. But the Jets were limited to short passes for most of the game, in part because of the Minnesota defense and in part due to the lingering chemistry issues in the passing game.
Minnesota had its own issues on offense, especially after losing running back Aaron Jones to an injury in the second quarter. Along with Van Ginkel’s touchdown, C.J. Ham scored on a two-yard rush and Will Reichard made a 54-yard field goal.
New York lost cornerback Michael Carter II to a hamstring injury and cornerback Sauce Gardner for more than a quarter as he was evaluated for a head injury. But defense made everything hard on the Vikings. Darnold threw for 171 yards and the Viking rushed for only 82 yards.
The Jets’ pass rush was on Darnold the entire game, finishing with four sacks. Will McDonald IV, Isaiah Oliver, Micheal Clemons and Leonard Taylor each had a sack.
For the second straight game, the Jets’ run game was unproductive. Between Breece Hall and Braelon Allen, New York only gained 36 yards on 14 carries. Hall had their longest run, which was 10 yards.