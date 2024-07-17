Perfect New York Jets Trade Would Land Davante Adams From Las Vegas Raiders
The rumors have never been louder about the New York Jets' interest in star wide receiver Davante Adams. After spending most of his career with Aaron Rodgers and the Las Vegas Raiders struggling, the pairing makes perfect sense.
If the Jets were to land Adams, one could argue that they'd have one of the best wide receiver rooms in football. That'd be just a year after they had one of the worst in the NFL.
Despite it making sense in theory for both sides, there are challenges. The Raiders don't have to trade him, and the package New York would have to move would likely be massive.
So, what would a package look like?
Alex Kay of Bleacher Report proposed two ideal trades. His trades were focused on draft picks.
The Jets would land Adams and send Las Vegas a 2025 first-round pick and a 2025 fourth-round pick in one. In his other proposal, they'd move a 2025 and 2026 second-round pick.
"The Jets aren't shying away from trading valuable draft picks for proven players near the end of their primes. The team gave up several to get Rodgers following the 2022 campaign and could once again dip into their stockpile to pair the superstar passer back up with the most prolific receiver he's ever played with.
"New York is holding eight selections in the 2025 draft and has most of its picks in the 2026 draft as well, although they will eventually have to send either a second- or third-rounder from that set over to the Philadelphia Eagles to complete the Haason Reddick trade."
There's an argument for both sides in terms of picks. Moving first-round picks in the NFL isn't exactly common, but Adams is certainly someone who'd likely require that. However, if they could land him for two second-round picks, it's tough not to jump all over that.
New York might need to keep their picks to land their next quarterback once Rodgers retires, but this isn't the time for that. He's on the field right now and their Super Bowl window is in the immediate future if things go as planned.
After struggling for the past few decades, the focus needs to be on maximizing this window, even if it means that it'd only last a season or two.
From Joe Douglas' perspective, moving picks might not matter. If the Jets don't have the year they're expected to have, he likely won't be around to draft anyone with those picks.
On the flip side, trading them for Adams could help him secure his job.
It's not an easy decision, but Adams would add a much different and welcoming look to this team.