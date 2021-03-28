Grading the Jets' Free Agency Signings on Offense

Gang Green has been busy throughout free agency over these last few weeks. With several big signings in the books, it’s time to assess how well the Jets front office has performed this offseason.

Working with a surplus of cap space, New York had an opportunity to revamp the roster with a large influx of talent. How have they done specifically on the offensive side of the ball?

Corey Davis

New York was in desperate need of a top wide receiver coming into the offseason, and they got their man in Corey Davis.

The former Titans receiver signed a three year, $37.5 million contract last week. After serving as a No. 2 wideout for most of his time as a Tennessee, the Jets are hopeful the former Western Michigan standout can take a step forward in the Big Apple. After a near 1,000-yard season in 2020, in which he averaged 15.1 yards per reception, Davis has demonstrated that he's certainly capable of doing so.

This is a smart move from New York. Davis won’t blow anyone way with his speed, but he will serve as a reliable go-to option for Sam Darnold (or whoever is playing quarterback next season), and create opportunities for speedy receivers like Denzel Mims to produce big plays in the passing game.

Grade: B+

Keelan Cole

Continuing to improve their depth at the wide receiver position, the Jets brought in Cole, who has produced well in spurts for Jacksonville.

Originally going undrafted in 2017, Cole has established himself as a solid pass-catcher despite rarely being paired with other talented receivers. He has led the Jaguars with 159 catches over the past four seasons and ranks second on the team with 2,242 yards and 12 touchdowns during that period.

Cole hasn’t always been consistent, but the Jets are not paying him to be their top wideout. He could thrive alongside Davis and Mims, finally getting the room to operate that he has rarely had during his career.

This is another low-cost, high-upside move for New York.

Grade: B+

Tevin Coleman

This move likely will fly under the radar, but could end up paying major dividends for New York this year.

Coleman is very familiar with the system run by new offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur after playing with the 49ers for the last two seasons.

The 27-year-old struggled to get playing time last season with a San Francisco team full of capable running backs, but he has demonstrated that he can produce when given a chance, both with the Falcons and 49ers.

Coleman will compete for the starting job at running back. With a one-year, $2 million contract, the Jets are getting a complete bargain. Look for Coleman to have a strong year.

Grade: A

