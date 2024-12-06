New York Jets Star Garrett Wilson Separates Himself With This Unique Skill
The New York Jets look to have hit the jackpot when they came away with Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
The No. 10 overall pick hit the ground running as a rookie, catching 83 passes for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns despite some underwhelming quarterback play. That performance was enough for him to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.
In the following campaign, even bigger things were on deck. Zach Wilson was being replaced by Aaron Rodgers as the starting quarterback. The entire offensive unit was expected to be elevated with the future Hall of Famer taking over.
Alas, that lasted four plays before he injured his Achilles and was sidelined for the year, replaced again by Wilson. Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian also made starts, but that didn’t slow the star receiver down.
He surpassed the 1,000-yard mark again with 1,042 on 95 receptions. This season, he is on pace to break the century mark again despite some truly tumultuous times for the franchise.
Wilson has already set a career-high with five touchdown receptions. The last time he scored was on Halloween against the Houston Texans, when he provided one of the most impressive highlights of the NFL season.
He went up with one hand, in a similar fashion to Odell Beckham Jr. years prior also at MetLife Stadium as a member of the New York Giants. The ball was stolen away from the defensive back Kamar Lassiter, who thought he had an easy interception.
It was an incredible act of balance and hand-eye coordination by the star wide receiver. His ability to tap his feet in bounds is something that he has become known for during his career.
Over at ESPN, Matt Bowen put together a list of 102 different skills, naming the best player in the league at each of them. Each positional group had several categories, with one of the accolades being the best toe-tapper.
It was Wilson who received the nod for that skill.
“When working on the boundary or the back line of the end zone, Wilson has a great sense for where he is on the field. Just watch his touchdown grab against the Texans in Week 8. He has three toe-tap catches on the season, per ESPN's tracking.”
That is a highlight that will be played for years and years, even after his playing days are over. New York is hoping there will be more of that to come in the future, but there are issues that have to be ironed out for this partnership to continue long-term.