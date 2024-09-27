New York Jets Get Update on Star C.J. Mosley’s Status Ahead of Denver Broncos Game
The New York Jets were without star linebacker C.J. Mosley in their Week 3 win against the New England Patriots.
While the Jets' defense played well in that showing, Mosley is a valuable player who does a lot for this squad.
His replacement, Jamien Sherwood, looked excellent, which should give New York confidence and allow Mosley to take as much time as he needs.
Set to play against the Denver Broncos in Week 4, the Jets have more than enough to get the job done.
They need to take them seriously, as the Broncos are coming off an impressive win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but this is a game New York needs to win if they're a serious team.
For Mosley, he didn't practice again on Thursday. It's unclear if he'll play against Denver, and his recent comments didn't clear that up.
According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, Mosley said he doesn't plan to play unless he's 100%.
"LB C.J. Mosley (toe) said in the locker room that he won’t practice today. Wouldn’t speculate on his chances of playing Sunday. Said he wants to be 100% before he returns, doesn’t want to risk a setback."
A five-time Pro-Bowl selection and a member of five All-Pro teams, losing Mosley for an extended period of time because they wanted to take a risk in Week 4 would be a bad decision from the Jets.
32-years-old and now in year 10 in the NFL, Mosley understands better than anyone how his body feels. If he doesn't think it's a good idea for him to be out there, they'll respect that decision.
It's important for him to get healthy over the next few weeks, however, as New York will take on three of the five teams with 3-0 records in their next three games after their contest against the Broncos.
That could be the deciding factor in them winning the division and making the postseason, so they need to be healthy and ready to go.
In 2023, Mosley finished with 152 tackles, five tackles for a loss, two quarterback hits, and two forced fumbles. His counting stats are impressive, but it's often what he does beyond that on the field.
Mosley always seems to be in a position to make the right play, which can't be replaced, despite Sherwood impressing.
A steady veteran in the middle of their defense, he makes things easier for everyone on the field.
Hopefully, he'll be back shortly.