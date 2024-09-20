New York Jets Give Injured Linebacker Night Off vs. New England
The New York Jets made their veteran linebacker C.J. Mosley inactive for Thursday’s game against the New England Patriots in one of their final moves before kickoff.
Making him inactive wasn’t surprising, considering he was questionable for the game with a toe injury. He admitted during the week that he was “50-50” for the game and his availability would come to pain management.
He did not practice all week. Jamien Sherwood started in his place.
New York likely didn’t want to risk Mosley sustaining any further damage to the toe, as he injured it during Sunday’s game. With a 10-day break after Thursday’s game, he’ll have some additional time to rest before the Jets’ next game.
The Jets bolstered their depth at the position about three hours before kickoff by calling up linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball from the practice squad.
New York also made the following players inactive — offensive lineman Max Mitchell, offensive lineman Carter Warren, running back Israel Abanikanda, defensive lineman Eric Watts and cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse.
The rest of the Jets players listed on the injury report are active for the game. That includes cornerback Michael Carter II (ankle), cornerback D.J. Reed (knee), running back Breece Hall (quadricep) and offensive tackle Tyron Smith (veteran rest day). None had injury designations on the final report.
New England elevated linebacker Joe Giles-Harris to the active roster from the practice squad before the game.
The Patriots’ inactive list was made up of several players who had already been designated as out for the game due injuries, which included middle linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (shoulder), offensive tackle Vederian Lowe (knee) and offensive guard Sidy Sow (ankle).
The other inactives were quarterback Joe Milton III, defensive end Jamree Kromah and cornerback Marco Wilson.
That left the remaining players on the Patriots’ injury report active and available for the game. That list included center David Andrews (hip), offensive tackle Mike Onwenu (wrist), free safety Jabrill Peppers (shoulder), defensive end Deatrich Wise (shoulder) linebacker Oshane Ximines (unspecified), linebacker Anfernee Jennings (knee), cornerback Marcus Jones (knee) and guard Layden Robinson (shoulder).
Also before Thursday’s game, the Jets officially ended edge rusher Jermaine Johnson’s season by moving him to the injured list. He suffered a torn Achilles tendon on Sunday and had been listed on the injury report as out all week.
New York signed defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes from the practice squad to take Johnson’s roster spot.