New York Jets ‘Have To Make a Trade’ Amid Haason Reddick Saga
There have been some good moments for the New York Jets early in the season, but the Haason Reddick situation is still holding this club back.
The Jets' run defense hasn't been good in the first two weeks, which could be a potential issue down the road.
With better teams on the schedule throughout the year and the hope of making the playoffs, New York will go up against many of the top running backs in the NFL.
Considering they haven't been able to stop a backup and Tony Pollard, things could get ugly.
Reddick would help with this issue, but from the looks of things, he's not showing up anytime soon.
With all the money he's already lost, it's only starting to confirm that something else happened behind the scenes.
Wanting a new contract is fair, but why would a player who wants more money continue to hold out and lose nearly $10 million already? That wouldn't make much sense from his perspective.
It's uncertain when, if ever, he'll show up. However, the Jets need to make a decision.
They can't continue to allow this to be an issue, which is why Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department wrote that they need to add Reddick or another edge rusher as soon as possible.
"It's hard to classify the decision to trade for Haason Reddick as anything other than a mistake at this point. Sending away draft picks for an older player who isn't going to play without a new deal is not a great look with Reddick still not reporting to the team in search of a new contract. At this point, the Jets either have to give Reddick a new contract or make a trade. That's especially true now that Jermaine Johnson has suffered a potentially serious injury. Ideally, they'd be able to swing a deal where they get another edge-rusher who can help right away."
If the Pro Bowl pass rusher is content with losing money, he has all the leverage in this situation.
Still, there's a possibility that New York could trade him for another player. While said player likely won't be the same caliber as Reddick due to the success he's found in the league, something is better than nothing.
For a team with Super Bowl aspirations, the longer this continues, the worse it becomes.
The Jets may have to cut their losses and send him elsewhere, as they need someone to fill this hole.