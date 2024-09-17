New York Jets Have Two ‘Studs’ at RB, Aaron Rodgers Tells Pat McAfee
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is 20 years older than rookie Braelon Allen. But he’s known about the rookie since the Wisconsin native was 17 years old.
So, starting at the back of the rookie’s head during offensive meetings is a bit crazy, he admitted to ESPN’s Pat McAfee during his weekly appearance on the host’s show on Tuesday.
“He's 20 freaking years old and he isn’t turning 21 till January,” Rodgers said.
But after Sunday’s win over Tennessee, Rodgers loves not only what Allen brings to the offense but how the Jets (1-1) can pair him with starter Breece Hall moving into Thursday’s matchup with the New England Patriots.
“They’re both studs,” Rodgers said.
Rodgers started hearing stories about Allen when the Fond du Lac, Wis., native was preparing to start his college football career at Wisconsin. Rodgers was still playing for the Green Bay Packers.
The Jets selected Allen in the fourth round and it took him two games to make an impact.
The three-time All-Big Ten selection had two touchdowns against the Titans, the first of which made him, at 20 years, 239 days, the youngest player to score an offensive touchdown in the NFL since 1950, per ESPN.
Rodgers tossed him his first score, a screen pass that he described as an “easy one.” But Rodgers also praised Allen’s work on a swing pass later in the game.
“He's a smart kid, he's a tough kid,” Rodgers said. “I mean he's fast enough to get around guys and he's big enough to run over you.”
Allen had nine touches in the game and finished with 56 total yards.
Hall, the third-year pro from Iowa State, and Allen were on the field together a few times on Sunday, but Hall handled the larger portion of the workload.
He had 21 touches for 114 yards and a receiving touchdown. Much has been made about that touchdown pass, before which Hall told Rodgers he could beat the linebacker and asked for a go route.
He said Hall’s confidence is brimming nearly two years after tearing his ACL.
“He's looked like a different player this year and he's got a different comfort level with the offense,” Rodgers said. “He's so smart, you know he's able to tell me things like that.”
The two backs proved to be quite the mix on Sunday and Rodgers believes that’s going to carry over into the weeks ahead.
“I really love having those guys,” Rodgers said. “Those guys are weapons for us and we just gotta find a way to get our best 11 on the field. Sometimes that might mean having both those guys out there.”