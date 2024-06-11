New York Jets Head Coach Details How He's Going To Use His Star Running Back
The New York Jets are hoping their offense finally takes a step forward after years of brutal performances has prevented this franchise from being contenders.
Having a healthy Aaron Rodgers, upgraded offensive line, and multiple weapons should turn that hope into a reality.
As the Jets get ready for mandatory minicamp coming out of their impressive attendance record during voluntary workouts, this is a great time period for them to get everyone on the offensive side of the ball on the same page so they can hit the ground running early.
Tons of attention has been placed on what the passing game might look like considering their star wide receiver Garrett Wilson seems poised for a career year alongside Mike Williams and rookie Malachi Corley.
However, they could already have a weapon on this roster who is being overlooked.
Because of the new offensive line unit, it's expected that Breece Hall will be able to have his breakout season on the ground, but head coach Robert Saleh has additional ideas on how he wants to utilize his running back.
"If you get a guy like him the ball in space, he makes it happen. I think the quarterback's best friend is a guy who can take a 5-yard checkdown and turn it into 20, which I think he made a routine of last year. We can use him a bunch of different ways, but at the end of the day, it's just trying to find ways to get him the ball," he said according to NYJets.com contributor Randy Lange.
That might not come as a surprise considering Hall led all running backs with 76 receptions last season.
Much of those came on forced checkdowns like Saleh alluded to, but there's a chance they use him in more optimal ways this year.
Putting together a great screen game like Rodgers had with his Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is certainly a possibility, especially with his offensive coordinator from those days, Nathaniel Hackett, calling plays in New York.
Maybe Hall doesn't catch as many passes as he did in 2023, but that doesn't mean he won't produce the same, or even better, numbers.
Using mismatches where he can get into space against linebackers in coverage should present Rodgers another receiving option that can result in a big play.
That's something the Jets desperately need during this campaign.
"Breece, as good as he is running the ball, he's pretty damn good as a receiver, too. We're looking forward to seeing what he can put together in '24," Saleh added.