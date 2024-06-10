Three Potential Accomplishments For New York Jets During Mandatory Minicamp
The New York Jets will host a mandatory veteran minicamp this week in Florham Park and there are a few outcomes fans should hope to see.
Last spring, the Jets chose to forego a three-day minicamp with their offseason program ending after voluntary OTAs. The decision was made to give the team some extra rest ahead of an early training camp start due to participation in the Hall of Fame Game.
With New York on a normal schedule this year, the minicamp, which is set for June 11-13, will provide a chance to get the band together prior to a five-week break.
Here are three goals head coach Robert Saleh should hope to accomplish in their final practices until preseason.
Perfect Attendance
Led by future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the Jets have hosted well-attended Organized Team Activities this spring. The four-time NFL MVP has had the chance to bring any new additions up to speed during what has seemingly been productive days at 1 Jets Drive.
Unlike last year, there were no Quinnen Williams-like contract negotiations looming, but one key player has been noticeably absent.
Edge rusher Haason Reddick, who was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Jets earlier this offseason, has yet to settle into his new digs. In fact, head coach Robert Saleh said he has not been in contact with Reddick, who is rumored to want a new contract.
Will he attend minicamp or will the mystery linger into July?
Early Stages of Offensive Cohesion
New York replaced three starters along the offensive line and subsequently drafted a wide receiver and two running backs.
The first order of business is for the linemen to work together in the beginning stages of the congealing process.
Veteran tackle Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses, along with guard John Simpson, will integrate into a starting five that features holdovers Joe Tippmann and Alijah Vera-Tucker. In addition to processing their blocking schemes, the new additions will need to develop on-field communication in the trenches.
While free agent signee Mike Williams, the probable WR2, is still recovering from ACL surgery, Rodgers will get a chance to work on his rapport with third-round rookie receiver Malachi Corley. Rookie running backs Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis will likely play a role in the passing game when on the field, so chemistry with the quarterback is essential.
There are multiple new cogs in the Jets' offensive machine and minicamp will provide a chance to improve the operation.
Remain Healthy
There's a fragility factor that New York must deal with due to the ages of multiple key players, including the 40-year-old Rodgers.
After losing their field general four plays into the 2023 season, the Jets aim to keep Rodgers upright and available this time around. The good news is he'll be wearing a red jersey and live contact is not permitted at minicamp.
Then, there's Smith and Moses, who are both 33 years old and may need to be on a maintenance plan during the practice week this season.
It's important for this team to get through minicamp without any new injuries like what they experienced on the final day of 2023 OTAs when safety Chuck Clark tore his ACL.
Under the CBA rules, minicamp is essentially patty-cake in gym shorts, so outside of a freak occurrence, New York should be okay.