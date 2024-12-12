New York Jets Hiring Bill Belichick was 'Nonstarter' per Insider
The New York Jets are one of several teams that are going to be on the search for a new head coach this offseason.
Robert Saleh was fired after the team’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London in Week 5. He has since been replaced by defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich on an interim basis and things have only gotten worse.
A complete reset is likely, as they need an entirely new regime that will help get the team back on track.
It certainly won’t be an easy task, as the Jets have clinched a losing record for the ninth straight year and missed the postseason 14 seasons and running.
The rebuild could be a lengthy one, but at least whoever takes over as some legitimate building blocks to work with. Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson, Olu Fashanu, Jermaine Johnson II, Will McDonald IV and Sauce Gardner, to name a few.
One person we know won’t be taking over the new regime is Bill Belichick.
Arguably the greatest NFL head coach of all time is set to challenge himself in a new way, as he is off to the college ranks.
He accepted the head coaching job with the North Carolina Tar Heels, replacing the legendary Mack Brown.
It was a move that shocked a lot of people, as many thought he would seek out more opportunities in the NFL and make a run at the all-time win record held by Don Shula, as Belichick is only 14 away from the record.
Some New York fans, whether you don the green of the Jets or blue of the New York Giants, were hoping that he would come and save their franchise.
Alas, it doesn’t sound like that was ever going to happen, at least for Gang Green.
Rich Cimini of ESPN shared an excerpt on X from a piece done by his colleague Seth Wickersham, highlighting why Belichick returning to the Jets wasn’t something he was ever going to consider as long as Woody Johnson remains a part of the franchise.
"The Jets were a nonstarter; Belichick had issues with owner Woody Johnson back in 2000, before Johnson officially bought the team, and he had been critical this past season in his media roles with Johnson's horrific stewardship,” wrote Wickersham.
He added that the Giants would have had a better chance, but they are facing a rebuild as well. In addition, he believes Brian Daboll should be retained beyond the 2024 campaign.
As for the news with New York and Johnson, that should come as no surprise. Ownership is going to be a sticking point for a lot of the top candidates based on how things have gone during his tenure and some of the news that has leaked during this disastrous year.