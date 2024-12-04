New York Jets Rookie Olu Fashanu Shining Star in Dark, Lost Season
There has not been much for the New York Jets and their fan base to get excited about during the 2024 season.
Major changes are on the horizon, as head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas were both fired during the season. There are a lot of issues that the team has to iron out moving forward, as nothing is coming together on the field.
Alas, through all the negatives and underwhelming play, there is one person who is rising above it — rookie offensive lineman Olu Fashanu.
The team’s first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, he wasn’t expected to play much in his first season. Some viewed him as a project and if things went according to plan, he wouldn’t have to step into the lineup.
This is the Jets, so of course it didn't quite go according to plan. In Weeks 4 and 5, he moved into the starting lineup with Morgan Moses, the starting right tackle, dealing with an injury.
The results were underwhelming. That isn’t his natural position and the production certainly reflected that as he recorded PFF grades of 39.4 against the Denver Broncos and 57.6 against the Minnesota Vikings.
When Moses was healthy, Fashanu returned to the bench. He didn’t play a single offensive snap until Week 8 against the New England Patriots when he got on the field for one play.
Since that point, he has seen his role increase. He played 37 snaps against the Houston Texans and then 33 against the Arizona Cardinals.
With Tyron Smith going down with an injury, Fashanu played 100 percent of the offensive snaps at left tackle in the team’s last two games against the Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks.
Expect that to be the case moving forward, unless the Jets opt to activate Smith from injured reserve for the season's final two games. Beyond, New York looks to have found its left tackle of the future. His performance has steadily improved, and he had a great game against the Seahawks.
As shared by Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, Fashanu handled 42 pass-blocking snaps in Week 13. In a game where Aaron Rodgers struggled to get going, it wasn’t because of his left tackle.
He didn’t allow a single pressure despite going up against a disruptive Seattle front seven. Fashanu received an 80.0 pass-blocking grade on PFF, which is a single-game high for him this campaign.
A lot of changes are going to be coming to the franchise in the coming months. But, the new regime can rest easy knowing that one of the premium positions on the field is set with the former Penn State product coming into his own at left tackle.