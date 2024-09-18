New York Jets Land Alabama Crimson Tide Star in Early 2025 NFL Mock Draft
The New York Jets are hoping that quarterback Aaron Rodgers can remain healthy and provide the offense with a boost they have been seeking for years during the 2024 season.
While they are focused solely on snapping their playoff drought, they know that a contingency plan for life after Rodgers needs to be put into place sooner rather than later. Right now, that long-term plan doesn’t exist.
The Jets signed Tyrod Taylor to be his backup this past offseason, giving the team a reliable veteran to step into the lineup should the need arise. After last season’s debacle, it was a necessary move.
However, the only other quarterback on the roster is Jordan Travis.
A fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Florida State, the Seminoles star suffered a gruesome knee injury toward the end of the 2023 campaign and is essentially red-shirting his first year as a pro.
Travis could be a very good developmental player for the franchise given what he showed collegiately. He overcame plenty of challenges and improved each year, showcasing some solid dual-threat ability.
That growth has some evaluators believing he can turn into a solid backup in the NFL. But, with some limitations because of his size and lacking any elite traits, it is hard to envision him becoming a full-time starter.
That could lead New York to look to add a legitimate long-term replacement for Rodgers during the 2025 offseason. Over at College Football Report on X, that is exactly what Gang Green does in a recent mock draft.
In the mock, the Jets select Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe with the No. 21 pick. A dual-threat quarterback with improving passing skills, he is someone shooting up draft boards.
Through three games thus far this season, Milroe has completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 590 yards and eight touchdowns without an interception. He has added 156 yards on the ground with another six scores and should be in the Heisman Trophy mix.
In the mock draft, the Crimson Tide star is the fifth quarterback off the board. The first two picks, by the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers, are quarterbacks; Quinn Ewers of the Texas Longhorns and Shedeur Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes.
The other signal callers picked ahead of Milroe are Carson Beck of the Georgia Bulldogs going No. 7 to the Las Vegas Raiders and Cam Ward of the Miami (FL) Hurricanes being selected 16th by the Cleveland Browns.