New York Jets Land Another Top Cornerback in Latest NFL Mock Draft
One of the problems with projecting an NFL mock draft at this stage of the season is the uncertainty of what might happen with certain teams.
Right now, uncertainty is the New York Jets’ forte.
It’s possible by the NFL Draft that New York has a new head coach and a new general manager. Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich is coaching for the chance to be the permanent coach. General manager Joe Douglas is in the final year of his six-year contract and the Jets haven't sniffed the playoffs in his tenure.
What Douglas values now may be different than what his potential replacement values. But that’s an April problem. Right now, The Athletic’s most recent mock draft has the Jets taking another cornerback to patrol the passing game — Michigan’s Will Johnson.
He went No. 10 in this mock draft.
The site reasoned that the Jets’ receiving situation “seems to be taken care of.” Garrett Wilson is due a fifth-year extension after this season, one that he is almost certain to get. The larger question might be whether New York brings back veteran Davante Adams after trading for him in October. His contract how has voidable years that allow both parties to walk away after this season.
Johnson comes with a significant caveat. He’s been injury prone this season, as he has missed games with shoulder and foot injuries. But, even in limited time this season he has two interceptions and now has nine for his three-year collegiate career. Interceptions are something the Jets could use more of these days.
New York has just two interceptions, both from Brandin Echols. Their All-Pro corner, Sauce Gardner, hasn’t picked off a pass in nearly two seasons, but remains one of the top players in coverage in the NFL.
The Jets’ contract situation at corner could play a role in their selection, too. While Gardner isn’t sniffing free agency, a few New York cornerbacks can test the market after this season. That includes Echols, along with starter D.J. Reed and backup Isaiah Oliver. The number of corners set to hit the market made New York’s decision to extend Michael Carter II before the season started rather prescient.
Should the Jets go this route, they’ll be getting younger at a position group where youth can make an impact. After all, Gardner became an immediate starter after he was selected in the first round in 2022.
It’s a question for April — and perhaps a new regime at Florham Park.