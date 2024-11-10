New York Jets Predictions, Insider Picks, Analysis Against Cardinals
It would be hyperbolic to say the New York Jets face a “must-win” game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. That’s because every game from here out is a “must-win” for the New York Jets.
New York (3-6 )is in playoff mode and it’s not even mid-November. The Jets are trying to replicate what only three other teams have done in the Super Bowl era — start a season 2-6 and make the playoffs.
The math still isn't in their favor, but the Jets can do a lot to help themselves. In fact, if New York can win its next two games before the bye week, it would be in eighth place in the AFC. The Jets entered this week in 10th place.
Arizona (5-4) isn't in a must win situation, but the weak race in the NFC West has presented the Cardinals an opportunity to take control of the division. That's an opportunity the Jets are lacking.
It’s one that could be highly motivating to Arizona as they're trying to bounce back in their second season under coach Jonathan Gannon.
So maybe New York does have more to lose than Arizona. But both teams have something on the line and chances are each will play like it on Sunday afternoon.
Here are the game predictions from the Jets Country staff.
Michael Brauner, Staff Writer
Arizona Cardinals 34, New York Jets 23
After 10 days off, the Jets play a Cardinals team across the country that has been playing some really good football. Quarterback Kyler Murray has a huge day and Arizona comes out on top.
Jon Conahan, Staff Writer
New York Jets 21, Arizona Cardinals 17
If the Jets win on Sunday, their season would be saved. The Cardinals can’t be taken lightly, but they’re a beatable team. While a win doesn’t guarantee anything, New York would find themselves in a much better position. Of course, they’re tough to trust. But this is a big game, and they’ll finally win one.
Evan Massey, Staff Writer
New York Jets 27, Arizona Cardinals 24
Both teams badly need a win and this game is not going to disappoint. However, the Jets are ready to make a statement and quarterback Aaron Rodgers will power them to a hard-fought win.
Matthew Postins, Staff Writer
Arizona Cardinals 29, New York Jets 24
I don't claim to be an expert at picking football games. But I do have a few rules that I go by. One is not taking the road team when they have to change multiple time zones, unless one team is overwhelmingly better than the other. Even with daylight savings time in the rear view, it's a two-hour time change for the Jets in Arizona. My biggest question is how the Jets will defend the run. New York has look weaker in that area and Cardinals running back James Conner has been highly productive the past few weeks. This game comes down to how the Jets stop the run, and Arizona outlasts New York late.
Dylan Sanders, Staff Writer
New York Jets 20, Arizona Cardinals 17
Despite the Cardinals boasting a better record, both teams are in similar spots for their playoff hopes. Arizona is playing a little bit better than expected and the Jets are playing a bit worse. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the offense finally seem to be clicking, which could lead to trouble for the Cardinals’ defense. New York will need to focus on stopping quarterback Kyler Murray’s run game, so this will be a match that highlights pass rushers Will McDonald IV and Haason Reddick.